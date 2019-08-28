Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,109. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.