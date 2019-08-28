Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $470,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 260,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,986. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

