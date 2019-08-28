Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

