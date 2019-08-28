Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 346,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,479. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

