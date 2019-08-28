Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 74,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,165. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.