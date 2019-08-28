Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 2,852,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,865. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.