Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 5,332,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.