Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $354.97. 5,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.53 and a 200-day moving average of $349.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Stephens boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

