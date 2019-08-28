Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.53 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $148.70.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

