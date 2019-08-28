Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,399 shares of company stock worth $7,877,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

