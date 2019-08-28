Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,947 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,141. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 773,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

