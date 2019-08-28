Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 68,034 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,582,000 after buying an additional 320,556 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $543,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.613 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

