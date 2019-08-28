Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Roku worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signition LP bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $1,653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,733 shares of company stock valued at $63,611,652 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.77. 4,624,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,822.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.98.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

