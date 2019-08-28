Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 131.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 116,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 899,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,932. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.