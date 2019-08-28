Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,160 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $739,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,249,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,142 shares of company stock worth $3,230,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,935. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

