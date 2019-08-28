Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 42,815 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,986,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 243,811 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $305,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 97,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

