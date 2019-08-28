Mixin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $204.24 or 0.02100721 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $93.35 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000248 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,062 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

