Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,970 shares during the period. Pensare Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Pensare Acquisition were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pensare Acquisition by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,285,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after buying an additional 1,448,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WRLS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. Pensare Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Pensare Acquisition Company Profile

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

