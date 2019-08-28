Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.60. 15,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.79. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $562.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,986 shares of company stock worth $4,267,022. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

