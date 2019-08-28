Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,375,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 196,042 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 797,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after buying an additional 94,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.