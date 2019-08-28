Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 866.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,216. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $189.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.