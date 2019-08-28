MOAC (MOAC) Price Down 6.3% This Week

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MOAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003603 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $20.33. MOAC has a market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $25,477.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOAC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

