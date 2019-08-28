Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 364 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $91,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,335 shares of company stock worth $46,425,156. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,487. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.