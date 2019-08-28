Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 238,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 488,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 63,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

