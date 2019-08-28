Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,809. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average is $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $7,886,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,224.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

