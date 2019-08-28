Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $31,406,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 3,300,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $641,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $985,625.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,205,297 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

