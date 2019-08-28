Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Molson Coors Brewing has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

