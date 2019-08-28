Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 146,585 Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,000. Eagle Materials comprises about 2.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. 12,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

