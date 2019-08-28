Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000. Union Bankshares comprises approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $73,430,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,868,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $23,995,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $21,063,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $14,384,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 7,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

