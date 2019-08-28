Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Hercules Capital worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,673,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 419,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 542.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 256,401 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,488. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGC. Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

