Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,543 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 586.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

JRVR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

