Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 197.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,070 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Target Hospitality worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $9,646,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 173.8% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 317,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 107.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the period.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer acquired 64,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $399,884.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 151,584 shares of company stock valued at $982,659 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

TH stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 4,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,511. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

