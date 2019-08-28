Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,078 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,000. IDACORP makes up about 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 176.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 159.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,765. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.29. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $110.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

