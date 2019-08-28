Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,489. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

