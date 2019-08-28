Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 452,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,708,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,718,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. 32,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

