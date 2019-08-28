Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $332,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

