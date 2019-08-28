Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $354,000 in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.