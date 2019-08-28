Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $484,000 in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $863,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 32.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 398,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 123.9% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, insider Michael Mcqueen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Army bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $938,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

