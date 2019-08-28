Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $2,794,304.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 153,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,045,982 shares of company stock valued at $39,148,316.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

