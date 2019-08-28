Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $27,188,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

