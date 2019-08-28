Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 297,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,234. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.