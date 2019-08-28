Monster Beverage (MNST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

8/28/2019 – Monster Beverage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2019 – Monster Beverage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

8/8/2019 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $61.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Monster Beverage had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

8/1/2019 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

MNST traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,975. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Get Monster Beverage Corp alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.