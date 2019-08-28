Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 137,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,936,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,629,000 after buying an additional 354,140 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 102,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 178,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,040,230. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

