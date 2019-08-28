Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.00

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $159.00, with a volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.60.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $3,024,093.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,997,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,519,944.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $2,974,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,584,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,070,644.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,428 shares of company stock valued at $63,883,207 in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.