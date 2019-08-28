Motco Buys 187 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motco raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 1,829,102 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,551,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,220,000 after buying an additional 1,001,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 348.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after buying an additional 980,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

