Motco Buys Shares of 344 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3,818.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 271,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 202.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,369.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,762. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of WWD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.11. 3,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

