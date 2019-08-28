Motco Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Motco increased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,606,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after acquiring an additional 147,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

AZN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 128,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

