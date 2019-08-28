Motco Invests $67,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Motco bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,952 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 91,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,267. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

