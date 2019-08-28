Motco Invests $74,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Motco purchased a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,432,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,933,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,599,000.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,544. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

