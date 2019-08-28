Motco Purchases 133 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 162.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 719,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Target by 310.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $35,846,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

TGT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. 189,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,635. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $106.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,667 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

